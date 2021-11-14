Great opportunity to own a single level home in the popular Railroad Springs neighborhood. Walk into an open living room with fireplace and enjoy this 3 bedroom split floorplan. The large kitchen has an island, skylights, and an eat-in dining area. Primary suite has dual sinks, shower and a jetted tub. The wood-burning fireplace will keep you nice and toasty on those cool winter evenings. Fully fenced backyard and an enclosed 2 car garage that has an access door leading to the back yard. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the sale. Don't wait, schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $375,000
