3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $360,000

This is one of the larger homes available in Railroad Springs and boasts a large primary suite with TWO walk-in closets and ensuite bathroom with double sinks, a jetted garden tub and a separate room for the walk-in shower and toilet. Central A/C , natural light and a spacious great room make this home especially comfortable. Situated on a corner lot amid towering ponderosa pines, this home has a covered, accessible entry path and a covered front patio. Garage, laundry and kitchen with ample storage.