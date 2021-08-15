3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $359,000

Beautifully shaded property in Westwood Village Estates! This well maintained home has voluptuous trees surrounding the front, giving you your own private entrance! It comes with a detached 2 car garage as well as an enormous surrounding back yard that is perfect for BBQ's, planting your own garden, and entertaining! This split floor plan has a large second guest bedroom and a perfect third bedroom to make into an office! This home is equippedwith AC and has a newer roof! Come see it today!Seller is doing a 1031 exchange.