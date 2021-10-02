 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $350,000

Located in the Village, this centrally located townhome is just minutes away from Flagstaff's beautiful downtown district. The features of this lovely home include lots of windows for natural light, main level office/den, three bedrooms upstairs, and a private fenced back yard. Fresh interior paint and new carpets throughout. Easy access to local trails (Mount Elden, Pipeline and Forces of Nature trails). Come see this Stunning Home today!

