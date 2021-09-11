This house has plenty of character with lots of opportunity. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and sits on a .34 acre lot. Plenty of room in the backyard with a detached garage/barn. Don'tmiss this opportunity to be minutes from town and live in the quite neighborhood.Agents - please review private remarks.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $350,000
