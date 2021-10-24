 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $339,000

Attention Builders & Investors: This is a great opportunity in booming Flagstaff market! NO HOA! The Community Commercial zoning allows for a wide range of business or multi family residential options. Seller performed survey through Woodson Engineering & Surveying. Buyer to verify all zoning regulations. Sold AS-IS. OPPORTUNITY to purchase adjacent lot MLS# 187263SELLER IS A LICENSED AGENT IN THE STATE OF AZ

