3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $335,000

Take a look at this super cute cabin style home tucked away in a beautiful forest setting just steps from the National Forest trails. Sit by the wood burning stove and enjoy the white winters. Two bedrooms downstairs, a room upstairs with 2 bonus/loft rooms. An ideal starter home, or the perfect investment property for long term rental or short term rental; Airbnb or Vrbo. Newer dual pane windows have been installed. SF is believed to be near 1350sf(buyer to verify). The lot has recently been split and not reflected on parcel viewer. Survey upon request- Foundation was leveled Aug 2021