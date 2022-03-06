 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $330,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $330,000

Recently remodeled, this cozy three bedroom, two bath sits on a lightly treed lot in Kachina Village. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout this light and bright open floor plan. Kitchen is complete with a new gas stove and adjacent dining area. The laundry offers a brand new stackable washer/dryer. Upgraded bathrooms including a dual vanity in the master bath. CASH ONLY due to the fact the home had been moved previously.

