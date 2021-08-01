3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $330,000

Don't miss your opportunity to purchase this home in a beautiful West Flagstaff neighborhood, surrounded by tall ponderosa pine trees. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac this split floorplan home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a fresh coat of interior paint, NEW carpet, NEW entry Locks, a large fenced back yard, and 2 car garage. Within minutes to NAU, downtown Flagstaff and hiking trails.