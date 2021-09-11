3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $324,900

Awesome move-in ready affordable Flagstaff home! This 3 bedroom townhome has a great floor plan with 2 living rooms, a bedroom on the main floor with a private fenced patio, and 2 bedrooms upstairs, one is the master bedroom. Sprinkler system for extra security. Less than 3 blocks to the forest service trail access where you can explore for days! Great location and great price, this is definitely one to look at!