Awesome move-in ready affordable Flagstaff home! This 3 bedroom townhome has a great floor plan with 2 living rooms, a bedroom on the main floor with a private fenced patio, and 2 bedrooms upstairs, one is the master bedroom. Sprinkler system for extra security. Less than 3 blocks to the forest service trail access where you can explore for days! Great location and great price, this is definitely one to look at!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $324,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Most of Flagstaff's elected officials were in agreement about two things Tuesday night: members of city council said the mayor's recent action…
- Updated
Coconino’s scheduled football game against the Cactus Cobras for Friday at Coconino High School was canceled Thursday afternoon, according to …
- Updated
Rocket Raccoon has been traveling the galaxies to find his forever home! Will it be with you?
A friendly Doney Park neighborhood couple stopped by Janet Reich’s place the other day. Small talk ensued until, as is so often the case in th…
- Updated
A proposed condominium project that had been halted by the Flagstaff Planning and Zoning commission last month might be getting a second chance.
Northern Arizona University president José Luis Cruz Rivera released a statement Wednesday stating that he was starting work on longer-term pl…
A new mural at the Murdoch Center features the Native American contribution to Southside’s history.
Fall in all attendant memories
A proposed renewable energy project about 30 miles northwest of Flagstaff is one step closer to becoming reality after it was unanimously appr…
- Updated
The City of Flagstaff is set to receive $13,252,816 in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for State and Local Recovery Funds.