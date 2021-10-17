 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $319,980

Adorable home with everything you need! No expense or care was held back when this home was lovingly remodeled. Enjoy a fenced back yard with real grass, a garden spot and a chicken hutch. There is also a shed that is equipped with electricity. This home also has AC. A real treasure of a home!

