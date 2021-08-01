 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $316,224

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $316,224

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $316,224

Great opportunity to own in Flagstaff. This home is located close to shopping and NAU. Large eat in kitchen with island. Spacious living room and all new carpeting. Master bedroom with en-suite and 2 additional bedrooms. 2 car attached garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)