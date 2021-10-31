 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $312,338

Amazing opportunity to own this home in the desired neighborhood of Railroad Springs! This 3 bed, 2 bath home offers a split floorplan, great sized bedrooms, Tons of storage in the kitchen and laundry room. 2 car garage. Looking for a nice backyard with tall ponderosa trees? This home has it! Wired for Suddenlink cable/internet and works great! Located in a Cul-De-Sac with the community park steps away and endless trails for hiking and biking including the FUTS trail up to Observatory Mesa. This one is truly a must-see!

