3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $3,700,000

Be prepared to be in awe of this nearly completed Mountain Contemporary Masterpiece that takes style and sophistication to an entirely new level. From the moment you start the drive down to this impeccable home you will begin to feel how special it is and take in the quality and craftsmanship that is found in every aspect inside and out of this unique single story home with no steps anywhere in the home! The 2 story great room is set around the dramatic beamed ceiling complemented by a custom skylight to let the natural light in during the day and to take in the breathtaking stars in the evening. Floor to ceiling windows and a 20 foot pocket door are yet another dramatic feature to let the outdoors in and enjoy the panoramic golf course and canyon views. Entertaining is made a breeze in this truly open great room with a comfortable living space, a lounge for conversations, and of course an impressive wet bar and wine room all centered around the dramatic stone and metal fireplace. The gourmet kitchen keeps things stepping up from gourmet 60 inch range with 6 burners and griddle as well as a convection oven, steam oven, and warming drawer, two hidden 36'inch refrigerator / freezers, 2 dishwashers, a 36 inch under counter refrigerator & freezer, icemaker, custom pullouts and organizers galore... this kitchen is sure to impress the best of chefs. Not to be forgotten is the den to relax and watch golf during the day or your favorite movie at night. Owners will be treated like royalty in the ultimate master bedroom with floor to ceiling doors to capture majestic sunrises, a cozy fireplace to cuddle up with at night, but best of all two complete separate bathrooms one with a private commode room, spacious walk in shower with multiple heads, soaking tub with TV, dressing table, and vanity complete with a hidden pop up mirror so you can still take advantage of the panoramic views from the window. The other private bathroom also has its own private commode room and vanity as well a spacious steam shower with shower head, rain head, and side jets. Last but not least owners will be treated to their own private exercise room and outdoor patio. But don't worry guests will be treated with fabulous luxuries as well in each of the two private guest suites with over the top bathrooms. Enjoy the outdoors and beautiful mountain air on the expansive deck with firepit, Built in BBQ, dining area, built in hot top, lounging area, and dog run. No matter the amenity you will find it in the spectacular home, from interior hidden sun screens to exterior security shutters to close up the home while you are away, to heated floors and a heated driveway so you never have to worry about calling someone to shovel snow.