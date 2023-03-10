Beautiful recently built 3BR/2BA, single-level contemporary home with every modern amenity. Enjoy the serenity of Flagstaff and curling up next to the fireplace with a book, the nearby hikes, or the vibrant downtown, just 8 minutes away. This place has it all. Includes all appliances as well as washer and dryer, alarm system, central heating and A/C. Great children, basketball, and dog park within a few hundred feet. Spoil yourself and enjoy all the beauty that Flagstaff has to offer. Home is not furnished
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $3,500
