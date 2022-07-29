3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $3,400

Beautiful newly built 3BR/2BA, single-level contemporary home with every modern amenity. Enjoy the serenity of Flagstaff and curling up nextto the fireplace with a book, the nearby hikes, or the vibrant downtown, just 8 minutes away. This place has it all. Includes all appliances as well as washer anddryer, alarm system, central heating and A/C. Great children, basketball, and dog park within a few hundred feet. Spoil yourself and enjoy all the beauty thatFlagstaff has to offer. Home is not furnished