3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $3,300

This nearly new 4 year old home nestled in the forest is ready for you. This family friendly/professionals 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home includes A/C, wood flooring, granite throughout, huge master walk-in closet, wifi connected thermostats, home/office/play area loft, 2 car garage, gas fireplace, and a local park. All this, right in town, close to NAU, Gore, Hospital and everything else ''Flagstaff'