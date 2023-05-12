Beautiful home with open living and a split floor plan. A large kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Welcoming community, nearby park with attached dog park for outdoor activities. Pets and Students welcome. Call for your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $3,250
