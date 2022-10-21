 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $3,200

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $3,200

4 Year New, SINGLE STORY, CLEAN- 3 bedroom & 2 bath home with so many upgrades for you to enjoy! 1,577 Square Feet. Located at the Presidio in the Pines which is close to everything! This home features; wood look tile throughout, large granite island with single basin stainless steel sink, primary shower with bench, large primary bedroom & great room, custom light fixtures, laundry sink, stainless steel appliances, gas range, gas fireplace with blower, ceiling fans in every room, epoxy garage floor, air conditioning, dual sinks with executive height granite counter tops in both bathrooms, comfort height toilets, washer and dryer, private backyard with covered patio. 20 Month lease minimum, non- smoking/vaping lease, no students & no pets. Gross Monthly Income needs to be 3 X Monthly Rent.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anthony Thomas Meehan

Anthony Thomas Meehan

Anthony Meehan, 41, was born in Bakersfield, California and passed away on October 6, 2022, unexpectedly in a tragic motorcycle accident. Grow…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)