3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $3,200

4 Year New, SINGLE STORY, CLEAN- 3 bedroom & 2 bath home with so many upgrades for you to enjoy! 1,577 Square Feet. Located at the Presidio in the Pines which is close to everything! This home features; wood look tile throughout, large granite island with single basin stainless steel sink, primary shower with bench, large primary bedroom & great room, custom light fixtures, laundry sink, stainless steel appliances, gas range, gas fireplace with blower, ceiling fans in every room, epoxy garage floor, air conditioning, dual sinks with executive height granite counter tops in both bathrooms, comfort height toilets, washer and dryer, private backyard with covered patio. 20 Month lease minimum, non- smoking/vaping lease, no students & no pets. Gross Monthly Income needs to be 3 X Monthly Rent.