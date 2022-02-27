 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $297,000

Great investment property or starter home! Hurry this one won't last. 3 bedroom, 1 bath with a large closet of bedroom backing bathroom to make it easier to convert to a full or half bath. Carport, no HOA, 1 shared wall. Located in Christmas Tree, close to the mall, shopping and movie theater. Tenant will vacate on or before the last day of March.

