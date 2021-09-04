Built in the 1930's, this home has a lot of historic charm built into its architectural details. Bring your imagination! The property needs a little TLC and is being sold in *Present Physical Condition*. Great location! Close to downtown Flag!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mayor Paul Deasy and members of the Flagstaff City Council are at odds after a special Council meeting Tuesday failed to meet quorum.
- Updated
After extensive damage caused by flooding earlier this month, Killip Elementary School will finish out the year in the former Flagstaff Middle…
- Updated
Sinagua Middle School will move to remote learning for the rest of the week due to an outbreak of COVID-19, with plans to return to in-person …
He was a lone wolf. He roamed and rambled. He lit out west and north, away from the pack, going his own way. His pursuers, bipeds with a helic…
Flagstaff event planners will be given a 72-hour advance notice from the city on future changes to COVID-19 mitigation policy.
An Arizona developer may be going back to the drawing board after the Flagstaff Planning and Zoning Commission, under pressure from neighbors,…
Starting Friday afternoon, Fort Tuthill County Park will be full of vendors, animals and live entertainment as the Coconino County Fair return…
- Updated
Flagstaff Vice Mayor Becky Daggett announced that she is running for the position above her in 2022.
City officials may look to develop Flagstaff’s alternative response model based on the success of a well-established public safety program in …
Engineering summit reveals potential projects to address Museum Fire flooding, next question: are they feasible?
Local officials say they have new ideas on how to better mitigate flooding off of the 2019 Museum Fire burn scar in the long term after an eng…