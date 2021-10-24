Property is on the corner across from Guadalupe Park and near Northern Arizona University. Property is being sold in ''Present Physical Condition.'' Investment property for Single Family home or Duplex. Detailed Sellers Property Disclosure Available. Zoned R1N document available.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
When a woman collapsed in a Doney Park lawn with multiple stab wounds, it was her 11-year-old daughter who stayed on the line with 911 dispatc…
Facing $51 million in land use claims, Flagstaff will waive high-occupancy zoning enforcement for 70 properties
After being threatened with a collective $51 million in claims from property owners, the City of Flagstaff will waive the enforcement of a hig…
Those who do not take COVID-19 seriously, those who scoff at every cough and dismiss it as no worse than the flu, those on the fringes who dou…
Long lines of vehicles park up and down Highway 89A through Oak Creek Canyon as hundreds flock to enjoy the water.
- Updated
Overwhelming opposition: that's the common experience at public meetings in Flagstaff discussing newly proposed housing developments.
Flagstaff residents continue to experience a high quality of life, but housing affordability poses barriers to residents hoping to remain in t…
- Updated
Flagstaff City Councilmember and businesswoman Regina Salas announced Friday that she is seeking the office of mayor in the 2022 election.
- Updated
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
As work begins on fiber along I-17 near Flagstaff, Congress could provide more funding for rural broadband
Throughout this month, the Arizona Department of Transportation has been working to install fiber optic cable along a 46-mile stretch of Inter…
- Updated
PHOENIX — Ron Watkins, one of the most prominent figures in the QAnon conspiracy movement, said this week he is running for Congress in Arizon…