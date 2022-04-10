Cash only, investor special. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom manufactured home needs a bit of work, but that work could pay off. It lies in a quiet cul-de-sac in Kachina Village, just 6 miles south of Flagstaff. There is a large greatroom area and kitchen. utility room and pantry. With a split floor plan, it has a primary suite on one side and 2 bedrooms and a bathroom opposite. Outside, the home is ringed with tall pine trees and it backs up to undeveloped land. There are 2 staorage sheds as well. As stated, this one needs some work, but with cash or hard money it is your to finish as you please.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $275,000
