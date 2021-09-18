 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $265,000

Sitting on a large lot with many beautiful trees, this little gem is close to schools, shopping and hiking trails. New interior paint and kitchen countertops. Hardwood floors throughout! Zoned Residential as well as limited Commercial use (buyer to verify). Bonus room approximately 24 x 8 is not included in the square footage. .

