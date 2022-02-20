3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $260,000

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ADORABLE MANUFACTURED HOME LOCATED IN KACHINA VILLAGE JUST MINUTES TO TOWN & NAU. THIS LOVELY HOME HAS A SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, A SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM AND A LARGE FENCED YARD. THE INSIDE OF THE HOME HAS BEEN LOVINGLY CARED FOR AND HAS NEWER CARPETS, BEAUTIFUL NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES AND THE WASHER & DRYER ARE INCLUDED TO BOOT. HURRY, COME TAKE A LOOK BEFORE ITS GONE.