3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,500

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,500

Available 7/1/22. Great 3 bed, 2 bath home near NAU & downtown Flagstaff! Electricity, water, gas, trash & sewer are included. Washer & dryer hookups. No HOA. Parking for 3 vehicles. Storage shed. $2,500/month, $1,500 refundable security deposit. One BR has own entrance. This is a lease for the front house on the property, there is an attached 2nd home to the rear - both currently occupied, please DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS. Square footage is likely smaller than county shows. NO SMOKING, NO PETS. 12 mo.+ lease. Each adult (18+) will need to complete an application, submit ID, last 2 pay stubs along with proof of any other income & pay a non-refundable $45 fee for background/credit check. Photos/videos are from prior to current tenant's move-in. Tenants to verify all to their satisfaction.

