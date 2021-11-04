Enjoy incredible, open views of the San Francisco Peaks & relax outside on the enormous, over-sized, covered patio with remote control sun shade. Soaring ceilings with a custom stone fireplace is a beautiful focal piece of this single level home. Large kitchen with center island, pantry, tons of storage, stainless steel appliances, wood finish refrigerator, & convection microwave. Retreat to the primary bedroom suite with heated bathroom floors and instant hot water loop. Large 3 car garage perfect for the toys. Fenced pet run with artificial turf for your four legged friends. Make this your mountain getaway or year around home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,150,000
