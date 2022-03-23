Lovely 3 bed, 1 bath home with 2 car attached garage. Has a full basement in addition the the 1205 sf of home for lease. Washer & dryer. Incredible mountain views to the West. Basement not to be used as living quarters. Zero lot line to North, leased yard is still large and will be within fence post area. $45 non-refundable application fee per adult who will reside in property, each adult also needs to complete an application & needs a separate, working email address, ID & last 2 paystubs & current proof of any non-employment income. No smoking. No pets. Photos are from prior to tenant move-in. The home should be ready for move in by mid-April 2022, call for availability. Owner agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,100
