Flagstaff Mountain Retreat Right in Town! This magnificent property features 6.67 acres of beautiful forest with large meadow and HUGE San Francisco Peak views from most of the rooms in the gorgeous custom home with grand entrance. Only 6 minutes to downtown Flagstaff. In desirable Lockett Ranches, which allows horses. You will be right in town, yet feel very private and serene with vacant County land on two sides of the property. This bright and sunny one-level, 3-bedroom (potential for 4th bdrm in large office), 3 1/2-bath, 3-car garage home boasts high-end finishes throughout, including a $65K Soapstone radiating wood burning stove and giant hearth made in Sweden. Top-quality energy- and solar-efficient Pella windows (wood interior/aluminum exterior); some are mitered creating
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,999,999
