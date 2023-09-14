Great mountain retreat home in Forest Highlands located on the 5th tee box of the Canyon Golf course. Situated in the pines on over a 1/2 acre lot with amazing views of one of the most beautiful holes on the course. Fabulous floor plan with a large kitchen open to oversized great room. The home boasts dramatic floor to ceiling windows overlooking the course. Split main level floor plan features owners suite with sitting area, walk in closet, separate shower, jetted bathtub & additional ensuite bedroom. Upstairs embraces a second owners suite with ensuite bath and private balcony. In addition, a cozy loft and additional bathroom. Inviting deck with built in BBQ with multiple sitting areas. This home is located in a cul de sac with circular driveway & 2 car garage and storage room.