3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,795,000

Why wait to build when you can be in this immaculate single level Deer Creek Cabin at Pine Canyon before the Holidays? Nestled at the end of a private cul de sac, this spectacular home boasts a floor to ceiling custom stone fireplace, soaring ceilings and an open floor plan. The kitchen features a large center island, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, full pantry and under counter ice machine. The Master Suite has a door to the covered deck, large walk-in closet, large two person shower and bathroom with dual vanities. Two additional bedrooms with full baths make it perfect for family or guests. Entertain on the extended Trex deck, equipped with an Alfresco stainless steel built in BBQ. Highly desirable 3 car garage with full custom cabinetry, ample storage, and epoxy flooring. Rayne whole home Water conditioning system and Navien tankless hot water heater. Professionally landscaped with outdoor lighting and sprinkler/drip system. Home sold fully furnished, professionally decorated completely by Vallone Design of Scottsdale. Also included in purchase price are two one year old HD Golf Phat Scooters and a 2020 Yamaha UMAX 2+2 Gas cart. Artwork does not convey, but open to negotiation.