3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,795,000

Nestled in the high country of Flagstaff, this Creekside Village home is turn key and ready to celebrate a new year! Cozy and quiet, the homesite it perched high within the tall pine trees capturing privacy and tranquility! The expansive great room features wood beams, stone gas fireplace and two glass doors which enter on the wrap around deck! The kitchen is the open island, alder cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There are two bedrooms on the main floor with two baths. An additional bedroom and bath, and a game room (loft) is on the second floor. The wood deck is half covered and has a gas BBQ. This home is on the end of the Cul-de-sac on Tourmaline. There is a two car garage. The buyer must purchase at minimum a social membership from the Pine Canyon Club within 30 days of COE. Furniture shall convey with the exception of a list of personal items and art be on a separate bill of sale. Please use showing time. Thank you for showing and happy holidays!!