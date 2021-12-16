Nestled in the high country of Flagstaff, this Creekside Village home is turn key and ready to celebrate a new year! Cozy and quiet, the homesite it perched high within the tall pine trees capturing privacy and tranquility! The expansive great room features wood beams, stone gas fireplace and two glass doors which enter on the wrap around deck! The kitchen is the open island, alder cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There are two bedrooms on the main floor with two baths. An additional bedroom and bath, and a game room (loft) is on the second floor. The wood deck is half covered and has a gas BBQ. This home is on the end of the Cul-de-sac on Tourmaline. There is a two car garage. The buyer must purchase at minimum a social membership from the Pine Canyon Club within 30 days of COE. Furniture shall convey with the exception of a list of personal items and art be on a separate bill of sale. Please use showing time. Thank you for showing and happy holidays!!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,795,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Holly Jones, the former Flagstaff Eagles girls varsity soccer coach and a teacher at Sinagua Middle School, was dismissed from both positions …
Coconino Voices: Rethinking the Lone Tree Road overpass to reduce carbon emissions, promote biking and walking, and increase safety
In the 2018 bond referendum (Propositions 419 and 420), I voted for the Lone Tree Corridor project, which includes a railroad overpass. On Oct…
Some areas could receive 1 to 2 inches per hour during a five-hour period stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday, creating dangerous white-out conditions.
Officials expect to close many of the forest roads throughout the Coconino National Forest on Tuesday with the arrival of winter weather.
The remains of a man were found by ranchers in a rural area of Coconino County in January.
PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Banner Health is at its most overwhelmed since the pandemic began, leading the company's officials to issue a warning …
Officials confirmed Coconino County's first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Flagstaff on Thursday morning.
Sitting in front of friends, family, coaches and other supporters, Flagstaff senior Lianna Albert signed her letter of intent to play soccer a…
The northern Arizona area was thawing out from a quick-hitting storm late Tuesday night through the early hours of Wednesday that closed highw…
One in five students at Coconino Community College is Native American.