One Level Custom Luxury Home available in Flagstaff Ranch GC. This exquisite home comes fully furnished with a selection of high-end Copenhagen furniture, timeless auction house antiques and original oil paintings. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with commercial cooking appliances and walk in pantry. The open floor plan connects the kitchen to the living and dining areas that extends onto a covered deck with panoramic views of forest, mountains, 8th fairway and lake. The home was custom built by JKC Builders, with the highest standards of craftsmanship, carefully selected upgrades, high-end light fixtures and meticulously designed light lines for enhanced ambiance, smoky brown maple flooring and a prominent stone fireplace. Bonus room is set up as a professional work at home office.