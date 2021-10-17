3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,495,000

This beautiful and bright 3 bedroom, 3 bath home boasts wonderful pine views and lies within walking distance to the Canyon Club House. The open floor plan has vaulted ceilings and windows throughout which showcase the forest just out your door. Enjoy cozying up to a fire and watching the sunset. or entertain on the open and spacious multi-level decks. This mountain retreat comes with a wet bar and gas fireplace in the living room, eat-in breakfast nook in the kitchen, and a laundry room. Find your peace and quiet while enjoying all that Forest Highlands offers--two award-winning 18-hole golf courses, tennis, swimming, pickle ball, hiking, two clubhouses with exercise classes, children's programs, fitness center, year round events. Open House 10/16 and 10/17. Offers reviewed on 10/18