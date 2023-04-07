Luxury Mountain Retreat in Flagstaff Ranch GC is a single-story custom home with every builder upgrade available. Situated on a 1/2 acre estate golf course lot with a large open panorama across 3 fairways and up to the San Francisco Peaks. Open split floor plan as you enter the home with soaring ceilings, telescoping doors open to the vast covered deck and patio with gas fire-pit and BBQ. The chef's kitchen has Impeccable finishes and connects seamlessly to the living and dining areas. Exquisite finishes include oak flooring, beamed ceilings, upscale lighting and plumbing fixtures, custom cabinetry, built-in bar, waterfall quartz countertops, sound system throughout home and stacked stone fireplace.