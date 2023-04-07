Luxury Mountain Retreat in Flagstaff Ranch GC is a single-story custom home with every builder upgrade available. Situated on a 1/2 acre estate golf course lot with a large open panorama across 3 fairways and up to the San Francisco Peaks. Open split floor plan as you enter the home with soaring ceilings, telescoping doors open to the vast covered deck and patio with gas fire-pit and BBQ. The chef's kitchen has Impeccable finishes and connects seamlessly to the living and dining areas. Exquisite finishes include oak flooring, beamed ceilings, upscale lighting and plumbing fixtures, custom cabinetry, built-in bar, waterfall quartz countertops, sound system throughout home and stacked stone fireplace. Large master suite has walk-in closet, motorized shades, and private patio door. Two separate ensuite guest quarters have large baths and one with a patio door. Secured pet run along the side of the home. Oversized 3 car garage has EV hookup and built-in workshop. Construction quality and sustainability is evident throughout the home. Championship golf, private dining, health club, tennis, pickle ball, playground, and pool.