3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,300,000

Rare opportunity for a custom retreat located on 5 acres of gated, secluded land. Several wrap around decks leave plenty of room to view the awe inspiring views of the surrounding trees and landscape. Enter into a spacious family room, dining area, and open concept kitchen, perfect for family gatherings. The family room has a stone brick, floor to ceiling mantle and sliding doors leading to a viewing deck. Beautiful wood doors, wood trim, and wood ceiling beams throughout the home for added warmth and charm. Located minutes from the Coconino National Forest, Mormon Lake, Flagstaff Airport, hiking trails, and more.