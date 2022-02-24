3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,300,000

Sensational Single-Level Home in Equestrian Estates! Wow! This is the Home You've Been Dreaming Of! Inviting Custom 3-4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath Home Features Stunning Architecture, Quality, and Craftsmanship Throughout. Vaulted Great Room w/Real Wood Burning Fireplace and an Impressive Floor-to-Ceiling Native Stone Surround and Hearth. Gorgeous Tongue & Groove Wood Ceilings, Brand New Laminate Flooring, and Dramatic Picture Windows Overlooking Forested Acreage. The Chef's Delight Kitchen is Sunny & Bright w/an Island Centerpiece, Breakfast Bar Dining, Wolf Stainless Steel Appliances, Solid-Surface Countertops, Expansive Cabinetry, and a Large Walk-In Pantry. Gorgeous Formal Dining Area w/Built-In Cabinetry & Picture Windows. Spacious Main-Bedroom Suite with Vaulted T&G Ceiling, See-