3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,250,000

Stunning 2018 Capstone built single level home in Flagstaff Ranch, an exclusive gated golf course community amongst Ponderosa Pines in beautiful Northern Arizona. Enjoy the cool mountain air this summer! This home has a desirable Social membership. Situated on the 9th Fairway, this home includes everything you would expect in a Mountain retreat. Plank style wood look tile throughout, SS gas Thermador appliances with 6 burner stove, Vaulted ceiling in main living area and 10' ceilings, Pella wood cased windows, Tesla charger in oversized 3 car garage, All furnishings available by separate agreement including TV's. Ring security system will transfer to new owner. 3rd bedroom is set up as an artists studio and includes the laundry area. It can be separated by adding a wall. Quote available.