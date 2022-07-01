Stunning 2018 Capstone built single level home in Flagstaff Ranch, an exclusive gated golf course community amongst Ponderosa Pines in beautiful Northern Arizona. Enjoy the cool mountain air this summer! This home has a desirable Social membership. Situated on the 9th Fairway, this home includes everything you would expect in a Mountain retreat. Plank style wood look tile throughout, SS gas Thermador appliances with 6 burner stove, Vaulted ceiling in main living area and 10' ceilings, Pella wood cased windows, Tesla charger in oversized 3 car garage, All furnishings available by separate agreement including TV's. Ring security system will transfer to new owner. 3rd bedroom is set up as an artists studio and includes the laundry area. It can be separated by adding a wall. Quote available.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Residents on the Forest Highlands golf course had been watching the strange behavior of a young bald eagle when they decided to call Arizona G…
6 p.m. update: According to the daily numbers from the National Weather Service, Flagstaff received 0.11 inches of rain at the Flagstaff Airpo…
Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) teams completed their Soil Burn Severity (SBS) map of the Pipeline Fire on Friday, providing crucial dat…
Twelve years ago, a handful residents in the Timberline neighborhood east of Flagstaff declined to grant Coconino County the easements required for the completion of flood mitigation projects. Now, current residents are bearing the consequences.
Monsoon rains that dropped onto the Pipeline Fire burn scar flooded multiple areas in and around Flagstaff on Sunday. These floods were not wi…
Deputies from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to the intersection of Townsend-Winona and Cosnino roads at approximatel…
For Flagstaff High School graduate Teague Van Dyke and his father Ty, playing college baseball was a shared goal. Monday, it become a reality.
The City of Flagstaff, Coconino County and the Coconino National Forest lifted fire restrictions Tuesday due to “significant precipitation” th…
Forest closures during fire season are “a big lift” for the Forest Service, and one that the public increasingly demands in the wake of catast…
There are still wisps of smoke rising from the steep, green aspen groves of the San Francisco Peaks’ Inner Basin. Remnants from the Pipeline F…