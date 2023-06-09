Looking for a custom-built single level home with golf course, water, & mountain views? You'll find it in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home built in 2019. Located on the 8th fairway in Flagstaff Ranch and being offered turn-key. An ideal split floorplan with primary suite, guest bedroom ensuite & den (potential 3rd bedroom) all separated for maximum privacy. Oversized 2 car garage is ideal with built ins, lots of extra space, potential golf cart bay (or enclose for more living space). Huge laundry room, walk in pantry with space for your small appliances, built ins adorning main hallway - so many extras! Be sure to watch the video and experience the 3D tour included in the listing to truly appreciate all this home offers. Buyer to purchase FRGC Social Membership. Perfect Lock and Leave!