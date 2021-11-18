3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,200,000

Mountain views meets luxury in Flagstaff Ranch. This single level, 3 bed/2.5 bath + office was built in 2017 & is in pristine condition w/ a lovely view of the 9th pro tee as you peer through the ponderosa pines from the covered back deck. Inside you will find tons of upgrades & sophisticated touches including: A/C, gas fireplace, leathered granite, extended breakfast bar & island, cherry cabinets, Wolf/Bosch appliances, wood & Travertine, Toto bidet, oversized 3-car garage, upgraded electrical & LED lighting, surround sound, lg laundry room, utility sink & bonus storage in the crawl space. This smart home features a Control4 system to control your lights, whole home stereo, Nest, Apple TV & the garage door from your phone. Enjoy the community clubhouse, tennis, gym, swimming & more!