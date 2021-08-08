3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,199,999

This must see, beautiful Flagstaff home has it all! Minutes from Downtown, you are situated on 5.194 acres of fully fenced, lush forest property! Surrounded by mature pine trees, walking/ biking trails, Mount Elden, Picture Canyon, and yet less than 10 miles from NAU, golf & more! Private water company which is a luxury in Flagstaff (no hauling water)! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath remodeled home has no HOA, an attached two car garage, a huge 24x40 detached RV/work shop with heat & 240V/110V, and an additional detached 25.5'x30' two stall garage. There is also an RV hookup with 30 amp connection, water & clean out. The main home has a newer metal roof, new double pane windows, laminate wood floors throughout, 2 fireplaces & a rain water capture tank! Click more for school info