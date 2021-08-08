This must see, beautiful Flagstaff home has it all! Minutes from Downtown, you are situated on 5.194 acres of fully fenced, lush forest property! Surrounded by mature pine trees, walking/ biking trails, Mount Elden, Picture Canyon, and yet less than 10 miles from NAU, golf & more! Private water company which is a luxury in Flagstaff (no hauling water)! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath remodeled home has no HOA, an attached two car garage, a huge 24x40 detached RV/work shop with heat & 240V/110V, and an additional detached 25.5'x30' two stall garage. There is also an RV hookup with 30 amp connection, water & clean out. The main home has a newer metal roof, new double pane windows, laminate wood floors throughout, 2 fireplaces & a rain water capture tank! Click more for school info
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,199,999
