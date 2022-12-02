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
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Search and rescue crews looking for Flagstaff couple Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim, who disappeared while kayaking in Puerto Peñasco on Thanksgi…
A Flagstaff couple has been missing since Thanksgiving Day after going kayaking in Mexico.
The kayaks of Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim, a Flagstaff couple that was lost at sea in Puerto Peñasco on Thanksgiving, have been recovered by Mexican authorities.
A street realignment, a roundabout, a pedestrian underpass and a 1,200-bed student housing development — all this has been promised in a plan …
The iconic photo at the end of the game shows the bench filled with Coconino’s starting players erupting in celebration at the final buzzer. They were the Arizona AA State Champions.
To remain popular and keep guests returning for more, Disney parks have said goodbye to many old rides over the years.
She was a respected educator, mentor and researcher whose work as a National Resource Economist made an international impact. Now, the NAU community mourns the loss of Yeon-Su Kim.
"It takes huge hearts and lots of fabric," said a Coconino Quilter's Guild member. The volunteer organization is making custom bed-sized quilts for kids leaving foster care. The guild members hope to wrap recipients in love and send a clear message,"You're community believes you matter."
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
The system is likely to spawn tornadoes and damaging winds after dark Tuesday, from eastern Texas to southern Indiana.