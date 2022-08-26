3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,199,000

A rare opportunity to own a unique two acre mountain retreat with one of the finest jaw dropping views of San Francisco Peaks! Be on the slopes in minutes from your home or enjoy hiking and biking right out your door! This cozy great room plan features a lovely living/dining space with eye-catching floor-to-ceiling wood paneling, an alluring stone gas fireplace with 75'' tv, and a gourmet kitchen including quartz countertops with waterfall edge kitchen island. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a huge loft perfect for a game zone, and an oversized 3 car garage for all your toys! Enjoy the privacy of a fenced-in backyard with synthetic turf, convenient walking paths, a relaxing spa, and a custom gas fire pit for s'mores under the stars! Come see it before it's gone!