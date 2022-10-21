 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,199,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,199,000

Turn Key Stunner! A rare opportunity to own a unique 2 acre mountain retreat with one of the finest jaw-dropping views of San Francisco Peaks! Be on the slopes in minutes from your home or enjoy hiking and biking right out your door! This cozy great room plan features a lovely open concept space with eye-catching floor-to-ceiling wood paneling, an alluring stone gas fireplace with a 75'' tv, and a gourmet kitchen including Quartz countertops with waterfall edge kitchen island. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a huge loft, and an oversized 32Wx24D 3 car garage for all your toys! Enjoy the privacy of a unique fenced-in backyard with synthetic turf, convenient walking paths, a relaxing spa with electric covana cover, and a custom gas fire pit for s'mores under the stars! Owner/Agent

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anthony Thomas Meehan

Anthony Thomas Meehan

Anthony Meehan, 41, was born in Bakersfield, California and passed away on October 6, 2022, unexpectedly in a tragic motorcycle accident. Grow…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)