Turn Key Stunner! A rare opportunity to own a unique 2 acre mountain retreat with one of the finest jaw-dropping views of San Francisco Peaks! Be on the slopes in minutes from your home or enjoy hiking and biking right out your door! This cozy great room plan features a lovely open concept space with eye-catching floor-to-ceiling wood paneling, an alluring stone gas fireplace with a 75'' tv, and a gourmet kitchen including Quartz countertops with waterfall edge kitchen island. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a huge loft, and an oversized 32Wx24D 3 car garage for all your toys! Enjoy the privacy of a unique fenced-in backyard with synthetic turf, convenient walking paths, a relaxing spa with electric covana cover, and a custom gas fire pit for s'mores under the stars! Owner/Agent
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,199,000
