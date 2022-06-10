 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,195,000

A rare opportunity to own this quality custom home in the highly desirable Hills at Slayton Ranch Estates. This 3 bed + office/den, 2 bath beauty features a 55 ft pass-thru RV garage + oversized 2 car garage. This home sits on a 2.65 acre corner lot and boasts soft-close, custom hardwood hickory cabinetry throughout, high end Cambria quartz countertops, GE Cafe appliances, massive walk in pantry, large primary suite with sitting area, huge walk in closet, 8 ft doors, central A/C, luxury vinyl flooring, professional landscaping, and so much more! Enjoy immediate access to horseback riding, hiking, biking and off-roading. Take in gorgeous, panoramic forest sunrises from the front covered porch and mountainous sunsets from the rear porch. Seller is licensed real estate salesperson in Arizona.

