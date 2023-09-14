Offered completely turnkey for immediate enjoyment * This elevated condo overlooks the practice facility, just steps away from Pine Canyons award winning clubhouse and additional amenities * This jewel box has a split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths * The kitchen connects to great room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace and glass sliding doors that allow for an abundance of natural light * Large covered patio with built-in BBQ and views of mature ponderosa pines, Pine Canyon golf facility, and the Lake at #19 * Luxury finishes include new wide-plank hardwood floors and light fixtures, slab granite surfaces, Viking stainless appliances and custom window coverings * Primary bedroom has access to covered patio and offers a large walk-in closet, dual vanities, walk-in shower, and jetted tub * A spacious two-car garage with Epoxy floors completes the residence*
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,170,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
PHOENIX -- What would you buy for an extra $20 a week?
A 55-year-old Virginia man died hiking in the Grand Canyon this weekend.
VVMC has resumed breast imaging services, but former providers still have concerns.
NAU announced it has been ranked in the Third Way Economic Mobility Index’s top tier.
The Babbitt's Backyard Ultra race is the subject of this week's column.