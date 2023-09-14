Offered completely turnkey for immediate enjoyment * This elevated condo overlooks the practice facility, just steps away from Pine Canyons award winning clubhouse and additional amenities * This jewel box has a split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths * The kitchen connects to great room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace and glass sliding doors that allow for an abundance of natural light * Large covered patio with built-in BBQ and views of mature ponderosa pines, Pine Canyon golf facility, and the Lake at #19 * Luxury finishes include new wide-plank hardwood floors and light fixtures, slab granite surfaces, Viking stainless appliances and custom window coverings * Primary bedroom has access to covered patio and offers a large walk-in closet, dual vanities, walk-in shower, and jetted tub * A spacious two-car garage with Epoxy floors completes the residence*