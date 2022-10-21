3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,150,000

Enjoy views of the San Francisco Peaks from this Mountain Modern meets Contemporary Industrial home in Flagstaff Ranch GC community. Beautiful finishes and details throughout. Two master suites, one on the main and another split for guests. The guest suite has its own LG mini-split heating and cooling system. The home includes a separate guest/office on the main floor with a built-in wall bed and sofa. The gourmet kitchen includes Kitchen-Aid appliances with induction range, French door refrigerator and custom stone island. Stained concrete flooring incorporates the radiant heat/cool for perfect temperature control on the main floor. This custom-built Energy Star certified home has a Home Energy Rating system score of -22 (HERS Index). The passive solar design features south facing windows for winter heat gain and deep overhangs for summer shading. Enjoy near $0 energy costs in this net zero home with thirty 320-watt photovoltaic solar panels. The extended garage has ample room for cars and toys and is wired for EV's. A coveted social membership available for purchase.