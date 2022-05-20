Located off the historic Route 66, this home was built in 2021. It is just 1.2 miles from WL Gore and Associates and 2 miles from Home Depo in town. This home is in the heart of the Coconino National Forest. Snowbowl ski resort basecamp is just 10 miles and the famed Cline Library on Northern Arizona University campus is just 2.7 miles. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is the perfect getaway from the hectic pace of the desert in the serene and cool pines. Yet, it is just a short jaunt for your family to the golf, services and amenities of Flagstaff. Las Vegas is an easy 3.5 hour drive, Phoenix is 2 hours away, Yuma is 5 hours, Tucson is 4 hours and San Bernadino is just 6 hours away. Come see this fairly new home and enjoy the cooler temperatures of the Arizona mountains.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,150,000
