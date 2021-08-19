3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,145,000

Beautiful home on serene/private lot with tons of trees & ample privacy! Minutes from Downtown Flagstaff, you are situated on 5.2 acres of fully fenced, lush forest property! Surrounded by mature Ponderosa Pines & walking/biking trails, yet only 5-10 miles from NAU, Golf, Shops/Mall, Flagstaff Medical Center & more! Private water company which is a luxury in Flagstaff (no hauling water)! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath remodeled home has an open floor plan, no hoa, an attached two car garage, a huge 24x40 detached RV/work shop with heat & 240V/110V, & an additional detached 25.5'x30' garage. Potential to convert outbuildings into separate living & still so much room for yourself! Separate RV hookup has electric, water, clean out & it's own septic tank! Click more for correct school information... The main home has a newer metal roof, new double pane windows, laminate wood floors throughout, 2 fireplaces & a rain water capture tank! One of the fireplaces has an upgraded pellet stove insert! Pellet stoves are environmentally friendly with minimal smoke or CO2 impacts! Additional features include: a security system, water softener, wine fridge, open floor plan, walk in closets in all bedrooms. No HOA but has an amazing benefit of road maintenance on Lindsey Road! It's so nice not to have to worry about plowing snow! Walking distance to many walking/biking trails (Mount Elden, Picture Canyon).This property is perfect for family, friends, entertaining, toys, boats, RV's, workshops & more! AR5 zoning allows horses! Listing agent is related to the client. School info listed on ARMLS is incorrect, see below for correct info! Flagstaff Unified District *Sturgeon Cromer Elementary School, Public, Grades: PK, K-5 *Sinagua Middle School, Public, Grades: 6-8 *Coconino High School, Public, Grades: 9-12